GIRLS STATE AA SEMIFINALS-Washington & Rapid City Stevens Win Thrillers

Warriors beat O’Gorman 55-49, Raiders rally past Lynx 51-45
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State AA Girl’s Basketball Championship is set after a pair of thrilling semifinals on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Top seed Washington got all it could handle from city rival O’Gorman, finishing the game on a 6-0 run to edge the Knights 55-49. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored a game high 24 points while also pulling down 10 rebounds. Sydni Schetnan also had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Mahli Abdouch led O’Gorman with 15 points.

In the late semifinal Rapid City Stevens came out of the halftime locker room and outscored Brandon Valley 17-5 in the third quarter on their way to a 51-45 victory over the Lynx. Jayda McNabb had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Raiders while the Lynx were paced by Syndey Thue’s 16.

Rapid City Stevens and Washington play for the AA Championship tomorrow night at 8:15.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

