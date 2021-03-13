GIRLS STATE B SEMIFINALS-Castlewood Pulls Away From Ethan, White River Beats Corsica-Stickney In Final Seconds

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight day there was fourth quarter drama at the State B Girl’s Basketball Tournament at the Huron Arena.

In the first semifinal of the night unbeaten Castlewood took a slim 38-34 lead into the final frame against Ethan. The Warriors would outscore the Rustlers 17-7 in the fourth to advance to tomorrow’s championship game 55-41. Castlewood had four in double figures led by Darah DeKam’s 14 points. Ava Lingemann was the only Rustler to reach double figures with 14 points herself.

The second semifinal wouldn’t be decided until the final seconds.

A 15-foot jump shot from White River’s Maleighya Estes rolled around the cylinder and down with two seconds remaining to give the Tigers a dramatic 52-50 victory over Corsica-Stickney. Estes finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Her teammate Caelyn Valandra-Prue led all scorers with 20 points and moved into 8th on South Dakota’s all-time scoring list with 2,513 points.

Raven Barse led the Jaguars in defeat with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

White River will face Castlewood for the championship tomorrow night at 7:00 PM.

