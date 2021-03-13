New Sunshine Protection Act could change Daylight Saving Time for good

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The tradition of changing clocks twice a year could be coming to an end in large part to the work South Dakota congressman Dusty Johnson is putting into this new bill.

Rep. Johnson believes bipartisan support could help the bill become a law in a very divided congress.

“The good news is that I’ve found a bill that almost everybody can agree on it is bipartisan the Sunshine Protection Act and I think it’s because people understand that we have bigger things to have to worry about in this country than having to remember to move the clocks,” said Johnson.

Under the new plan, clocks would still be set forward one hour for Daylight Saving Time this year, but unlike past years it would not be set back this coming fall bringing an increase in evening light throughout the fall and winter months.

Johnson says “The overwhelming majority of people I’ve talked to agree that we shouldn’t be fiddling with the clocks all this time frankly it’s confusing. Studies have actually shown that it can be dangerous, people are so tired after they’ve moved their clock that there is an increase in traffic accidents”

Johnson says the extra sunlight later in the day would give students the chance to enjoy the outdoors after school.

Some teachers believe the change could help kids who struggle with the current Daylight Saving Time setup.

Former Sioux Falls school teacher Kristie Hoyme said “I noticed it a lot and I think a lot of teachers do especially the younger kids are tired when they first get in, they are not as motivated or energetic to start.”

While the new bill could help students, many south Dakotans say they would also be looking forward to not having to change their clocks twice a year.

“My mom usually goes through the house the night before and makes sure all of it changed just so that we don’t wake up late or anything and then it’s kind of a hassle always remember to set my alarm clock back,” says University of Sioux Falls student Adalie Pritchett.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.