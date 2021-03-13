Advertisement

SFFR saves victim from basement of house fire Saturday morning

Fire
Fire(WCAX)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire on the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue just after 10 AM Saturday morning.

According to officials, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from a single family home upon arrival.

A fire crew entered the basement of the home where they extinguished a fire. While searching the basement, a victim was discovered and immediately brought to a hospital by ambulance.

Officials said additional fire crews brought the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes. No additional victims were located. One lizard was present in the home that Sioux Falls Animal Control took into care.

There were no responder injuries during the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

