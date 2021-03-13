South Dakota reports two additional deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported two additional deaths and 146 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 114,493, 110,435 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Currently, 2,149 cases are considered active in the state.

Hospitalizations increased slightly from Friday to 64. Overall, 6,779 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state’s death toll has now reached 1,909.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 33% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Between the Janssen, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines, 294,590 doses have been administered. The department of health reported a total of 107,599 South Dakotans have completed their series of vaccinations needed for maximum immunization. These statistics include federally administered vaccines, and only factor South Dakotans old enough to receive a vaccine (age 16 and over).

