Spring System Set to Bring in Rain, Snow and Wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Just when we thought we were getting into Spring, Mother Nature decides to throw us a curveball. A potent, slow-moving Spring system is unleashing heavy snow to Colorado, Wyoming, northwestern Nebraska and southwestern South Dakota. The warm side of this system is sparking severe storms in parts of the southern Plains with hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. This same system will slowly track east and will give us the chance of rain, accumulating snow and strong winds. As of Saturday Afternoon, a WINTER STORM WATCH is in place for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa plus Moody and Brookings counties in South Dakota from 10 PM Sunday to 1 PM Monday.

TONIGHT: Clouds will begin to increase from north to south as the storm system draws closer. There will be a chance of showers after midnight, but the best chance will be for areas along the South Dakota/Nebraska border including Yankton, Lake Andes and Winner. Winds will begin out of the E and SE at 5-10 mph, but increase to 10-20 mph late. Lows range from around 30 north to around 40 south.

SUNDAY: It will be a windy day with the rain gradually moving north and northeast. The rain may not reach the I-90 corridor until the late morning or afternoon hours as we have the combination of a strong east wind bringing in some slightly drier air and the storm system moving so slow. Areas towards northern South Dakota will stay dry with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky. By late afternoon, the rain may mix with or change to snow out towards Winner, Pierre and Chamberlain. Winds will be out of the E at 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Highs will be in the 40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY: The rain will gradually change to snow as colder air settles in. The biggest question mark with this system still is when the changeover will occur because that will play a huge role in how much snow will fall. Right now, models have the changeover occurring sometime between 9 PM and 2 AM for the eastern half of the area. The snow will be wet and could be moderate to heavy at times overnight into Monday morning so travel will likely be difficult. Winds will remain strong as well out of the E at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Lows fall back into the 20s with highs only climbing into the low to mid 30s.

SNOW TOTALS: The heaviest snow looks to occur to the east of Sioux Falls and south of Pierre. These areas could see 4-8″ with isolated higher amounts, but again it all depends on when the changeover of snow occurs. Totals to the north towards Aberdeen will be on the order of 1-4″. For Sioux Falls, I’m thinking we’ll see between 2-4″ on the low end and 4-8″ on the high end. Some models have us on the lower end of the scale and others on the higher end. This will be a changing forecast, so be sure to stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest and be sure to download our app for the latest forecast.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Skies remain mostly cloudy to cloudy with spotty chances for snow and wintry mix showers, but nothing too significant. Winds will be more northerly to northeasterly with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s and lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: The forecast looks much better and trending warmer as we head towards the end of the week into next weekend. Highs remain in the 40s Thursday with some 50s returning by Friday. Highs over the weekend will get back into the 50s with some 60s in spots. The next chance for precipitation may not come until the following Monday. The latest 8-14 day Climate Prediction Center outlook, which runs from March 21-27, indicates above average temperatures and near normal to slightly above precipitation.

