Western Christian Defeats City Rival Boyden-Hull To Claim Iowa 2A State Championship

Wolfpack Claim 10th State Title With 56-50 Victory
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Seperated by a little more than half a mile in the town of Hull, Western Christian and Boyden-Hull came together 242 miles away in Des Moines to play for the State 2A Boy’s Basketball Championship.

The Wolfpack came away with both city bragging rights and their tenth state championship, dethroning the defending champion Comets 56-50.

Ty Van Essen had a monster game for Western Christian, leading all scorers with 32 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Wyatt Gulker added ten points as the Wolfpack finished the season at 22-5.

Boyden-Hull suffered their first loss of the year (26-1) and saw their 33-game win streak, which dated back to last year’s championship run, come to an end. Tanner Te Slaa led the Comets with 22 points.

