Community Blood Bank calling for “O” Blood Types

Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Community Blood Bank) - Community Blood Bank’s need for donations is at a high, calling specifically for “O” blood types.

“Through the last week, demand for blood has increased with treatment for emergencies being the primary reason for a bump in usage,” stated Ken Versteeg, Executive Director, Community Blood Bank.

“We are asking donors to schedule their donation at our blood drive events throughout the area and in our donor rooms this week to avoid a “full” critical shortage. Donating blood is an easy way to provide hope to local patients and ensure blood is available for friends, family and neighbors.

A donation will only take 30 minutes and saves up to three local patients. Please consider donating blood this week.”

Monday, March 15– Sanford Luverne, (1600 N. Kniss), Luverne, MN from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR DONATION: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/blooddriveluverne

Wednesday, March 17– SDSU @ Student Union, (1421 Student Union Ln), Brookings, SD from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/March17SDSU

Thursday, March 18– SDSU @ Student Union, (1421 Student Union Ln), Brookings, SD from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT:https://www.signupgenius.com/go/March18SDSU

Friday, March 19– SDSU@ Student Union, (1421 Student Union Ln), Brookings, SD from 11:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/March19SDSU

Friday, March 19– Scheels, (2101 W. 41st St.), Sioux Falls, SD from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CLICK THE LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ScheelsBloodDrive

Avera McKennan Donor Room (Avera McKennan Plaza 2, 1301 S. Cliff Ave., 4th floor, donor parking by valet area) Sioux Falls, SD: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-322-7111 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Sanford USD Medical Center Donor Room (1305 W. 18th St. / Main Hospital Locken Lobby, Donors are to use valet parking), Sioux Falls, SD: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PLEASE CALL 605-333-6444 OR CLICK ON THE LINK TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/donation-locations/

Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form), weigh 110 lbs or more and be in good general health.

It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating blood. Please bring an ID with you at the time of donation.

For more information about donating blood log onto www.cbblifeblood.org or call Community Blood Bank at 1-877-877-3070.

