Dakota State Women Dominate Providence To Advance To NAIA Sweet 16

OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota State women’s basketball team made the most of their first NAIA National Tournament game in 13 years.

Madison native Jessi Giles scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Trojans to a 77-66 victory over Providence (MT) at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday night to advance to the NAIA Sweet 16.

The Trojans will be the 9th seed in Sioux City and face Sterling (KS) in the Sweet 16 next Thursday at 3:00 PM at the Tyson Events Center.

Morgan Koepsell added 12 points as the Trojans won their 22nd consecutive game (26-3 overall).

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.