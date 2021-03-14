Advertisement

Dakota State Women Dominate Providence To Advance To NAIA Sweet 16

Trojans win 77-66 & will play in Sioux City next week
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, NE (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota State women’s basketball team made the most of their first NAIA National Tournament game in 13 years.

Madison native Jessi Giles scored a game-high 36 points to lead the Trojans to a 77-66 victory over Providence (MT) at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Saturday night to advance to the NAIA Sweet 16.

The Trojans will be the 9th seed in Sioux City and face Sterling (KS) in the Sweet 16 next Thursday at 3:00 PM at the Tyson Events Center.

Morgan Koepsell added 12 points as the Trojans won their 22nd consecutive game (26-3 overall).

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell man suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run, girlfriend charged
After visiting Sioux Falls for a work trip, Tony and Ali Gabriel decided they wanted to retire...
Minnesota family moves to Sioux Falls for children’s education
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
National Park Service denies request for fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Ravnsborg Impeachment Delayed
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg pleads not guilty in fatal crash case

Latest News

Canyon Bauer reaches for the endzone in the Jackrabbits 19-17 victory
Jackrabbits Edge Youngstown State
Coyotes lose 27-24
Missouri State Spoils Coyotes Renovated Dakota Dome Opener
Western Christian Adds To Championship Legacy
Dakota State Women Advance To NAIA Sweet 16