How locals are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even with the cancellation of some events, such as the parade and the St. Patties Day Mile, many people still came out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“As the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day in Sioux Falls, there’s still many businesses and people in our community who are willing to celebrate,” Sadie Swier said, the community outreach coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls.

Some family-friendly options included falls park and the ark of dreams being lit up green, as well as themed activities at the Washington Pavillion.

Those that participated in the festivities were just excited to get out of their homes.

“It’s just nice walking around downtown here. There are quite a few people out. It feels a bit more normal,” said Jill Koopman.

While many people celebrated over the weekend, St. Patrick’s Day is actually on Wednesday.

