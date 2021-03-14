Many eagerly await NCAA tournament kickoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s NCAA basketball tournament, and many are eagerly awaiting it’s return this year.

The USD women’s basketball team has won back-to-back Summit Leagues championships, but last year their tournament hopes were cut short.

“It’s a grieving process in some way shape or form because you lost out on something that you worked really had to get to,” Dawn Plitzuweit, the head coach for the USD women’s basketball team.

Teams were not the only ones affected by the cancellation. Betfred sportsbook within Grand Falls Casino missed out on what would have been its first March Madness.

“It was a huge impact for us. Not only did it shut down the Sportsbook, we shut down entire facilities, ” Sharon Haselhoff said, the general manager for Grand Falls Casino.

The casino and the Coyotes are grateful that the tournament is being played this year.

“We are excited to be able to have the big dance, and to have folks be able to bet on college basketball,” Haselhoff said.

“I think the group that had a chance to qualify for the NCAA tournament but didn’t get the chance to play is really pretty hungry,” said Plitzuweit.

If you wish to watch the games at Grand Falls Casino, first you have to reserve your seat online.

