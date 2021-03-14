Roncalli Rolls Hamlin To Claim State A Girl’s Basketball Championship

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Roncalli will be moving to Class B next year.

Their girl’s basketball team made sure they went out with a bang in Class A.

The Cavaliers pulled away in the second half to defeat Hamlin 48-31 in the State A Girl’s Basketball Championship at the Watertown Arena on Saturday night.

Roncalli’s Morgan Fiedler led all scorers with 15 points. Madelyn Bragg added 12 and Olivia Hanson scored 10.

Kami Wadsworth was the only Charger in double figures with 13 points.

The Cavaliers finish the season 23-2 while the Chargers go 22-3.

