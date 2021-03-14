Advertisement

South Dakota reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths Sunday

Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota health officials are reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.

Sunday’s update increased the number of positive tests to 114,623 and the number of fatalities to 1,912 since the start of the pandemic.

The COVID Tracking Project ranks the state’s death count at eighth highest per capita in the country. Hospitalizations remained unchanged in the last day at 64. Of those patients, ten were being treated in intensive care units.

