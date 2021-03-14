Advertisement

University of South Dakota has first game in renovated DakotaDome

USD fans at first home game of the season
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermillion, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After having their football season delayed due to the COVID pandemic, the University of South Dakota Coyotes finally have football back in Vermillion, now with a new and improved stadium.

The DakotaDome renovations were originally going to be unveiled on September 19 of 2020 but the game was rescheduled to today.

Mike West, the Deputy Athletic Director for USD, is excited for Coyote fans to finally see the new stadium.

“It’s going to be really neat to be able to play different videos, play different music that people can hear better,” said West. “I think there is going to be a little bit of light show stuff, don’t want to give everything away but were very excited to roll out not just for our fans but also for our players some of the things that can create a better atmosphere.”

As a safety precaution, the DakotaDome only allowed 30 percent capacity, as the school tries to do its part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re trying to be very careful and we’re trying to make sure that we are part of the solution not a part of the problem and make sure these numbers continue to go down from a COVID point of view because of that we eliminated tailgating for this spring.”

Even with no tailgating and fewer people in attendance, USD fans I spoke with are just happy to see football once again.

“It’s awesome, whether it’s spring, fall, whatever it’s great to have football back and do things with your friends and family again,” said Isaac Westergaard, USD football fan.

