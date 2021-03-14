Washington Girls Finish Off Dominant Year & Rapid City Stevens For AA Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors finished a dominant season with a dominant championship game performance.

The Warriors ran out to a 23-7 halftime lead, held off a Rapid City Stevens charge, and claimed their first State AA Girl’s Basketball Championship in six years with a 43-26 win at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night.

On a night where Division One college prospects Sydni Schetnan and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda were quite offensively the Warriors were led by Eden Hullinger’s game-high 13 points. Though Schetnan and Mwenentanda each scored only six points Schetnan, the Lousiville-bound senior in her final game, blocked nine shots.

Bailee Sobczak led the Raiders with 11 points and helped them pull within seven points in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors finish the year 20-2.

