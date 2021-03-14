Advertisement

Washington Girls Finish Off Dominant Year & Rapid City Stevens For AA Title

Warriors win first championship in six years 43-26
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors finished a dominant season with a dominant championship game performance.

The Warriors ran out to a 23-7 halftime lead, held off a Rapid City Stevens charge, and claimed their first State AA Girl’s Basketball Championship in six years with a 43-26 win at the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night.

On a night where Division One college prospects Sydni Schetnan and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda were quite offensively the Warriors were led by Eden Hullinger’s game-high 13 points. Though Schetnan and Mwenentanda each scored only six points Schetnan, the Lousiville-bound senior in her final game, blocked nine shots.

Bailee Sobczak led the Raiders with 11 points and helped them pull within seven points in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors finish the year 20-2.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell man suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run, girlfriend charged
After visiting Sioux Falls for a work trip, Tony and Ali Gabriel decided they wanted to retire...
Minnesota family moves to Sioux Falls for children’s education
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
National Park Service denies request for fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Ravnsborg Impeachment Delayed
South Dakota AG Ravnsborg pleads not guilty in fatal crash case

Latest News

Canyon Bauer reaches for the endzone in the Jackrabbits 19-17 victory
Jackrabbits Edge Youngstown State
Coyotes lose 27-24
Missouri State Spoils Coyotes Renovated Dakota Dome Opener
Western Christian Adds To Championship Legacy
With son Jamal on the bench, Trojans won the title 48 hours after Dave Branco's passing.
Dakota State Women Dominate Providence To Advance To NAIA Sweet 16
Dakota State Women Advance To NAIA Sweet 16