Western Christian Adds To Championship Basketball Legacy

Wolfpack dethrone city rival Boyden-Hull to claim 10th state title
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The Battle of Hull went the way of Western Christian in yesterday’s Iowa 2A State Boy’s Basketball Championship.

The Wolfpack got 32 points from Ty Van Essen and defeated their city rival and defending state champion Boyden-Hull 56-50 to claim their tenth state title in program history.

Click on the video viewer to hear from the Wolfpack!

