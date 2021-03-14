White River Whips Castlewood To Claim First State B Championship

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue missed all of her junior year with a knee injury.

The 8th-leading scorer in South Dakota girl’s basketball history went out a champion in her senior season.

Valandra-Prue scored a game-high 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the White River Tigers to their first ever State B Girl’s Basketball Championship, defeating previously unbeaten Castlewood 57-37 at the Huron Arena on Saturday night.

With the 23 points Valandra-Prue, who will run college track at the University of South Dakota, finished her career with 2,536 points.

Maleighya Estes, who hit the game-winning shot in last night’s 52-50 semifinal win over Corsica-Stickney, added 19 points for White River.

Castlewood did not play any reserves and had three players finish in double-figures led by Alayna Benike’s 13 points.

White River finishes 24-1 while Castlewood ends at 22-1.

