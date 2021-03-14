Winter Storm Set to Bring Rain, Snow and Windy Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Winter will be making a return to the Dakota News Now area beginning later tonight into Monday. Most of the Dakota News Now area is under some sort of a Winter weather alert. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for central and parts of northeast South Dakota with a WINTER STORM WARNING in place for southwestern South Dakota, as well as the Sioux Falls and Brookings area east into southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. These alerts in the Dakota News Now area will begin this evening and continue through midday Monday.

TONIGHT: A slow-moving, cut-off low pressure will move east across the central and southern plains. Rain showers will continue to spread north and will eventually change over to snow and continue overnight. Models still show the changeover occurring sometime between 9 PM and 1 AM for the eastern areas and earlier towards Central South Dakota. Snow will continue overnight and may be heavy at times, so road conditions will likely deteriorate overnight. There could be a brief period of a wintry mix or light freezing drizzle as well. Winds will remain gusty out of the E and ENE at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Lows will fall back into the mid 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Snow will be likely during the morning, but will gradually diminish into the afternoon hours. Some light snow showers, flurries or light wintry mix showers may linger into the afternoon but all precipitation will be over with heading into Monday night with skies remaining cloudy. Winds will remain breezy out of the E at 10-20 mph but will gradually diminish into the afternoon and become rather light heading into the overnight hours. Highs will only climb into the 30s with lows in the mid 20s to near 30.

SNOW TOTALS: Unfortunately, I had to up the snowfall totals since last night. As of now, i’m thinking about 1-5″ for northern and northeastern South Dakota, including Aberdeen and Sisseton. The Pierre, Yankton and Chamberlain areas will roughly 2-7″. The heaviest snow will be across the Winter Storm Warned areas, where 4-10″ of snow is expected with some isolated higher amounts. I’m keeping the range of snow totals high because it’s critical when the changeover occurs and that will ultimately determine how much snow will fall.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Skies remain cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of spotty wintry mix showers as we see an upper-level shortwave pass through the area. Winds will remain light out of the E and ESE Tuesday and out of the NE Wednesday. Highs top out in the mid 30s to low to mid 40s with lows in the 20s to low 30s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: High pressure settles back in and that will bring back the return of the sunshine along with warming temperatures. Winds remain northerly Thursday but will gradually become more southerly and southeasterly Friday. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 Thursday but everyone should get back into the 50s Friday. Any remaining snow pack could limit temperatures a bit in spots.

LONG TERM: The warm temperatures will continue into next weekend into the following week with highs in the 50s and some 60s. The sunshine will be with us Saturday but then models bring in a little bit of an unsettled pattern Sunday into the following week with a chance of rain showers. This will change as always, but we could use the precipitation as most of the area remains in a drought. The latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, which runs from March 22-28, indicates a slightly warmer and slightly wetter weather pattern.

