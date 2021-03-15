Advertisement

34% of South Dakotans have received at least first vaccine shot

Practically what that means is as the percent immunized is going up, we’ll start opening things up more and more. And if the numbers start to rise we’ll know that we have to wait a little bit until we get some more people immunized before we can open up to that degree. And so it’s going to be a little bit of trial and error as we go through this spring into summer.(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 26 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The new cases bring the state total to 114,649, 110,631 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases remained steady over the weekend. 2,106 cases are currently active in South Dakota.

Current hospitalizations have also remained steady at 64. Overall 6,796 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized during the pandemic.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 34% of the state’s population have received a COVID-19 vaccination. Out of the 197,399 South Dakotans who have received a shot, 109,399 have received both shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines needed. 3,345 South Dakotans have received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

The state reported five deaths over the weekend. The state’s death toll now stands at 1,912.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

