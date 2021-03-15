A Messy Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After the snowfall, road conditions were left in a mess throughout the area. Traveling will still be difficult especially on the lesser traveled roadways so make sure to give yourself some extra time and extra distance between cars while traveling tonight and even into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday we’re tracking another chance for some light snowfall to move through, but nothing like we just saw. Cloud cover will stick around for Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 30′s to near 40 degrees. By Wednesday, cloud cover will continue with another chance for some snowfall mainly in northeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. Highs will begin to warm up into the lower to mid 40′s.

Thursday and Friday will bring the return of the sunshine and temperatures will warm up even more. This will accelerate the snow melting. Highs look to get to the upper 40′s to the lower 50′s. The weekend will be mild with highs returning for all of us to the 50′s and in the locations with less snowfall we’ll get into the 60′s. We’re tracking a chance for some rainfall on Sunday and Monday of next week.

Highs will remain in the 50′s throughout much of next week so the snowfall should all be gone by the middle of next week.

