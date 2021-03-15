Adversity Doesn’t Stop White River Girls From Making Championship History

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - White River has had a great tradition in basketball winning four boy’s basketball state titles.

Last night their girls added their own chapter to the Tigers’ championship legacy, claiming their first ever state crown by defeating Castlewood 57-37 in the State B Championship at the Huron Arena.

It was an historic end to the career of Caeyln Valandra-Prue, who scored 23 points to finish with 2,536 in her career, making her the 8th leading scorer in state history.

That total would have almost certainly been higher were it not for a knee injury that cost Caelyn her junior year. She was determined to not lose anything else to it.

