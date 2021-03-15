Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Scotland woman shares COVID-19 recovery journey

By Beth Warden
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

A trip to Florida to visit friends was never intended to be an event to spread COVID-19. Last October, Nancy Auch and her husband returned from their trip and heard the news.

“Some of our friends called and said they lost their taste and smell,” said Auch.

Within days she developed COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive, and rested at home.

“I just thought it would be like a flu or bronchitis kind of attack kind of thing, that would last maybe a couple of weeks and then I’d you know be over it,” said Auch.

As a retired nurse, she knew it was important to watch her oxygen levels. When they dropped, she was admitted to Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital Avera in Scotland. Her struggle continued.

“And then they flew me to McKennan. I couldn’t keep my SATs up,” said Auch.

Pandemic restrictions only allowed virtual visits.

“FaceTime which really meant a lot. I got a lot of texts from friends and people I didn’t even know praying for me,” said Auch.

The days continued with no improvement.

“And you have a lot of anxiety when you can’t breathe,” said Auch.

She agreed to be intubated. The medications brought on unspeakable anxiety.

“I had hallucinations,” said Auch. “They had my wrists tied down, so I couldn’t pull my tube out. I was fighting to get out of the torture that was going through. They’re calling it PTSD.”

Nancy accepted the offer to see a counselor for the trauma.

“I’d like to go back and tell the nurses and I really wasn’t a nasty patient,” said Auch.

After 17 days on a ventilator, a tracheotomy helped her transition to a new way of breathing. Auch, who had been placed in palliative care, started to recover.

Doctors were unsure of how her body would react to extended time on a ventilator.

“I was able to talk. They didn’t know if I’d have a voice anymore,” said Auch.

Her determination to recover can be credited to the desire to be with her family again.

“I mean the doctors and nurses, my family all call me their Christmas miracle. I got out of the hospital on the 23rd of December,” said Auch.

The family welcomed her back home, including her dog Bailey.

“So I was very, very lucky,” said Auch.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday
Fireworks not allowed on Mount Rushmore for 4th of July
Fireworks not allowed at Mount Rushmore for 4th of July
Americans are about to "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time, and a group of lawmakers...
New Sunshine Protection Act could change Daylight Saving Time for good

Latest News

Women between the ages of 20 and 40 are three times more likely to be diagnosed. MS Awareness...
Avera Medical Minute: Sioux Falls women plans for future with MS
South Dakota Secretary of Health reflects on past year with COVID-19 in the state
All of Group 1D eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota
“When you’re having more bad days and good days, you’re having trouble putting on your pants,...
Avera Medical Minute: Knee replacement surgeries bring mobility, freedom from pain for Gettysburg man