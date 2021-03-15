Board of Regents schools eye more normal fall semester

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due partly to a drop in active case numbers and increasing vaccine distribution in the state, the South Dakota board of Regents is looking toward are more normal setting at public universities and schools starting in the fall.

In a press release, Executive Director and CEO for the Board of Regents Brian Maher said, “With vaccines available now in higher education and K-12 settings, we can all look forward to more normal operations ahead.”

University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring said it’s a sign of the work that’s gone into making sure each campus in the system stayed open and classes could continue the past year, and a step in the right direction.

“Just the incredible amount of effort, and the ‘Whatever we have to do’ attitude to keep these students learning face to face. To keep them progressing towards their degrees, and earning those degrees.” said Gestring.

It’s news that has institutions cautiously optimistic about the upcoming academic year. Northern State University Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing and Communication Justin Fraase said the announcement marks a shift in direction for schools in the state, moving from mitigation to eventual relaxation of restrictions.

“Now we’re to the point where we can officially prepare to turn the page, return to a full, normal operation. And that’s something that we all really look forward to, and frankly we all deserve.” said Fraase.

Fraase said that Northern State along with every school and university in the system will take some lessons learned from this past year and apply them moving forward in their own way. For Northern State he said, that means taking the flexibility of both in-person and online classes and reviewing them for use down the road.

“I would venture guess to say that there would be elements that will remain when it comes to some of that learning flexibility as we move forward.”

More details about specifics of the upcoming fall semester will be released as planning continues. Both Gestring and Fraase said that this announcement doesn’t mean efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should be dismissed, and that only by following through will the next academic year look close to normal.

“Cautiously optimistic, but keep it up. Hand hygiene, wear those masks, physically distance when you can.” said Gestring.

