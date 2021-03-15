Advertisement

Brookings Dominates Rushmore To Claim Boy’s State Hockey Title

Rangers win 5-0 in first title game played at Denny Sanford Premier Center
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Boy’s State Hockey Championship got a big time boost in atmosphere by being played at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

And the Brookings Rangers responded with a big time game in the champion.

The Rangers, who entered the State Tournament as the top seed at 18-1-1, cruised to a 5-0 victory over Rushmore in Sunday’s title game, securing their first championship since 2017 after semifinal losses to the Thunder in 2018 and 2019.

Max Kjelden scored the first goal of the game, and eventual game-winner, with a power play goal in the first period. Breck Hirrschoff would add two more goals with Ashton Witte adding a goal and an assist.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Fireworks not allowed on Mount Rushmore for 4th of July
Fireworks not allowed at Mount Rushmore for 4th of July
Americans are about to "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time, and a group of lawmakers...
New Sunshine Protection Act could change Daylight Saving Time for good
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
National Park Service denies request for fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
Fire
SFFR saves victim from basement of house fire Saturday morning

Latest News

During game with Gonzaga at Sanford Pentagon
Highlighted By Gonzaga & Iowa Six Teams Who Played At Sanford Pentagon Make NCAA Tournament
Warriors beat Stevens 43-26
Washington Girls Take Care Of Unfinished Business With State AA Title
Warriors beat Stevens 43-26
Washington Girls Win AA State Basketball Title
Defeat Rushmore 5-0
Brookings Dominates Rushmore To Claim Boy's State Hockey Title