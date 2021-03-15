Brookings Dominates Rushmore To Claim Boy’s State Hockey Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Boy’s State Hockey Championship got a big time boost in atmosphere by being played at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

And the Brookings Rangers responded with a big time game in the champion.

The Rangers, who entered the State Tournament as the top seed at 18-1-1, cruised to a 5-0 victory over Rushmore in Sunday’s title game, securing their first championship since 2017 after semifinal losses to the Thunder in 2018 and 2019.

Max Kjelden scored the first goal of the game, and eventual game-winner, with a power play goal in the first period. Breck Hirrschoff would add two more goals with Ashton Witte adding a goal and an assist.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.