CENTRAL REGION SEMIFINALS: Wolves Slay Dragons To Advance To Championship

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 2 and first seeded Northern State University men’s basketball team topped MSU Moorhead for the third time this season. The 12-point victory propels the Wolves into the NCAA Central Region Championship game on Tuesday evening.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 77, MSUM 65

Records : NSU 19-1, MSUM 11-5

Attendance: 1700

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a physical game from the start and MSU Moorhead held a 35-33 lead at the half

The Wolves however came out with a fire in the second, scoring 44 points and shooting 56.0% from the floor

Northern shot 51.8% from the floor and 81.8% from the foul line, however struggled from beyond the arc hitting just 1-of-15

Defensively, they held the Dragons to 33.8% from the floor, 17.4% from the 3-point line, and 68.4% from the foul line

MSUM edged out the Wolves on the glass 39-34, while NSU forced 13 turnovers to their nine given up

The Wolves tallied 12 blocks, 11 assists, and six steals in the win

Four of the five Northern State starters scored in double figures, led by Parker Fox with a double-double

Northern tallied 50 points in the paint, 20 points off turnovers, 15 fast break points, and seven second chance scores