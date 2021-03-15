Advertisement

CENTRAL REGION SEMIFINALS: Wolves Slay Dragons To Advance To Championship

Northern Shakes Off Slow Start To Win 77-65
By Zach Borg and NSU Athletics
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 2 and first seeded Northern State University men’s basketball team topped MSU Moorhead for the third time this season. The 12-point victory propels the Wolves into the NCAA Central Region Championship game on Tuesday evening.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 77, MSUM 65

Records: NSU 19-1, MSUM 11-5

Attendance: 1700

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • It was a physical game from the start and MSU Moorhead held a 35-33 lead at the half
  • The Wolves however came out with a fire in the second, scoring 44 points and shooting 56.0% from the floor
  • Northern shot 51.8% from the floor and 81.8% from the foul line, however struggled from beyond the arc hitting just 1-of-15
  • Defensively, they held the Dragons to 33.8% from the floor, 17.4% from the 3-point line, and 68.4% from the foul line
  • MSUM edged out the Wolves on the glass 39-34, while NSU forced 13 turnovers to their nine given up
  • The Wolves tallied 12 blocks, 11 assists, and six steals in the win
  • Four of the five Northern State starters scored in double figures, led by Parker Fox with a double-double
  • Northern tallied 50 points in the paint, 20 points off turnovers, 15 fast break points, and seven second chance scores
  • The NSU men advance to the NCAA Central Region Championship, looking to make their third NCAA Elite Eight appearance

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

  • Parker Fox: 21 points, 69.2 FG%, 12 rebounds, 8 blocks, 2 assists
  • Mason Stark: 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists
  • Tommy Chatman: 16 points, 53.8 FG%, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
  • Andrew Kallman: 15 points, 55.6 FG%, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals

