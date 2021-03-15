Advertisement

Driver hits pedestrians in San Diego, 3 killed

Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law...
Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law enforcement official said at a news conference that six people were injured in addition to those killed.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - A vehicle struck several people in a tunnel Monday, killing three of them and injuring multiple others, officials said.

Multiple emergency responder vehicles responded to the scene at San Diego City College. A law enforcement official said at a news conference that six people were injured in addition to those killed.

The vehicle left the road and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting several people.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was taken into custody and appeared to be driving impaired, the official said. The driver identified himself to responders and appeared to be giving aid to the people that were struck.

