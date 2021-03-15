Highlighted By Gonzaga & Iowa Six Teams Who Played At Sanford Pentagon Make NCAA Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Selection Sunday for the NCAA Division One Men’s Basketball Tournament featured a lot of teams familiar to basketball fans in South Dakota this season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes grab the #2 seed in the West Region and could set up an Elite 8 game with top seed Gonzaga whom they lost to at the Sanford Pentagon back in December.

Speaking of the Pentagon, six NCAA Tournament teams played on their floor in Sioux Falls this past year, with West Virginia, Utah State, VCU and Oral Roberts all getting in as well.

The NCAA Women’s Selection show is tomorrow night. We’ll find out where the Coyotes are headed and if the Jckrabbits got an at-large at 6 PM.

As expected the SDSU men did not get an invitation to the 16-team NIT tonight. Under normal circumstances their regular season conference championship would have given them an automatic bid into the tournament, but COVID-19 forced a reduction in the field from 32 to 16 teams.

