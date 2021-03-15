No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State officials are advising against travel in western South Dakota as a winter storm system moves through the region.

The Department of Transportation issued the advisory just after 10 p.m. Sunday. Officials say heavy wet snow and gusting winds are making travel difficult to near impossible in some areas, including on I-90 west of Chamberlain.

The snow and winds are anticipated to sustain through the overnight hours. The system is expected to move east overnight, and could result in poor driving conditions Monday morning in eastern South Dakota. Track the latest developments on the winter storm on the First Alert weather page.

DOT officials say state plows will suspend operations during the overnight hours, and will resume operations at 5 a.m. Monday.

MORE: South Dakota road conditions map

Interstate 90 at mile marker 117. This is the 3rd semi to slide off the road since 6pm. pic.twitter.com/uCQXS5QWaa — Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) March 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.