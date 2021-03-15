Officials drop community spread rating for Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Department of Health officials have dropped the rate of community spread of the coronavirus from substantial to moderate in Pennington County, which includes the Rapid City area.

The county’s spread had been classified as substantial, which is the highest level, since May 2020. There have been a total of 13,022 positive tests in the county, including two in Monday’s daily report.

Statewide, health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 114,540 positive tests since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 1,912.

Hospitalizations stayed the same for the second straight day at 64.

