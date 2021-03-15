Advertisement

Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three men are behind bars after police say they were caught after stealing catalytic converters from a Sioux Falls salvage yard.

Police say the incident began after the Game, Fish and Parks Department received a report of two men possible fishing illegally in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

GFP went to an area near north Cliff by the Big Sioux River and found two of the men and a third, later on. The men were found with a bag carrying four catalytic converters and a reciprocating saw.

Police say the men walked to a nearby salvage yard and cut the converters from vehicles there.

The three men, Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27, are all facing burglary and theft charges.

Sioux Falls Police are working to determine if the men were responsible for any other catalytic converter thefts in the area.

