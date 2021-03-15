Advertisement

Sioux Falls School District announces two hour late start Monday due to weather

Two hour delay
Two hour delay(WSAW)
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect, Sioux Falls School District announced school will be two-hours late on Monday, March 15.

Buses will run, as normal, with pick-up times two hours after the normal time.

According to a Facebook post Sunday evening, SFSD said there will be no school for all preschoolers, including morning or afternoon Early Childhood, HeadStart classes or Learning Adventures.

They ask people to be patient in case traffic is slower than normal.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Fireworks not allowed on Mount Rushmore for 4th of July
Fireworks not allowed at Mount Rushmore for 4th of July
Americans are about to "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time, and a group of lawmakers...
New Sunshine Protection Act could change Daylight Saving Time for good
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
National Park Service denies request for fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
Fire
SFFR saves victim from basement of house fire Saturday morning

Latest News

I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
FILE
Hemp growing bill awaits actions from Governor Noem
Many eagerly await NCAA tournament kickoff
Many eagerly await NCAA tournament kickoff
Many eagerly await NCAA tournament kickoff
Many eagerly await NCAA tournament kickoff