Sioux Falls School District announces two hour late start Monday due to weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to the Winter Storm Warning in effect, Sioux Falls School District announced school will be two-hours late on Monday, March 15.

Buses will run, as normal, with pick-up times two hours after the normal time.

According to a Facebook post Sunday evening, SFSD said there will be no school for all preschoolers, including morning or afternoon Early Childhood, HeadStart classes or Learning Adventures.

They ask people to be patient in case traffic is slower than normal.

