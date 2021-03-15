Advertisement

Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday

Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A snow alert has been issued in Sioux Falls as a winter storm system dropped several inches of snow across the region Sunday night into Monday morning.

The alert went into effect 6 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city.

Any vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing, officials say. You can find details about the alert on the city’s website.

The Sioux Falls School District cancelled classes Monday due to the winter weather. Several other schools across the region are closed or opening late. Find the full list here.

MORE: Follow the latest weather conditions on the First Alert weather page

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Fireworks not allowed on Mount Rushmore for 4th of July
Fireworks not allowed at Mount Rushmore for 4th of July
Americans are about to "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time, and a group of lawmakers...
New Sunshine Protection Act could change Daylight Saving Time for good
“And that’s what I think he’s doing now... is up there reading to the little kids, I really do....
De Smet family continues grief journey during pandemic

Latest News

Hemp growing bill awaits actions from Governor Noem
Hemp growing bill awaits actions from Governor Noem
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Two hour delay
Sioux Falls School District announces two hour late start Monday due to weather
FILE
Hemp growing bill awaits actions from Governor Noem