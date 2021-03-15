Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A snow alert has been issued in Sioux Falls as a winter storm system dropped several inches of snow across the region Sunday night into Monday morning.

The alert went into effect 6 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the city.

Any vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing, officials say. You can find details about the alert on the city’s website.

The Sioux Falls School District cancelled classes Monday due to the winter weather. Several other schools across the region are closed or opening late. Find the full list here.

