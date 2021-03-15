Advertisement

Washington Girls Take Care Of Unfinished Business With State AA Title

Warriors defense & Sydni Schetnan dominates in championship victory over Rapid City Stevens
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warrior girl’s basketball team completed a dominant season in AA with a dominant defensive performance, defeating Rapid City Stevens 43-26 in the title game on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Senior Sydni Schetnan had nine blocks which was fitting since the Warriors began building around the Louisville commit last year for a championship run that was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Fireworks not allowed on Mount Rushmore for 4th of July
Fireworks not allowed at Mount Rushmore for 4th of July
Americans are about to "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time, and a group of lawmakers...
New Sunshine Protection Act could change Daylight Saving Time for good
Fireworks light the sky at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Friday, July 3, 2020, near...
National Park Service denies request for fireworks display at Mount Rushmore
Fire
SFFR saves victim from basement of house fire Saturday morning

Latest News

Defeat Rushmore 5-0
Brookings Dominates Rushmore To Claim Boy’s State Hockey Title
During game with Gonzaga at Sanford Pentagon
Highlighted By Gonzaga & Iowa Six Teams Who Played At Sanford Pentagon Make NCAA Tournament
Warriors beat Stevens 43-26
Washington Girls Win AA State Basketball Title
Defeat Rushmore 5-0
Brookings Dominates Rushmore To Claim Boy's State Hockey Title