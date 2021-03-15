Washington Girls Take Care Of Unfinished Business With State AA Title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warrior girl’s basketball team completed a dominant season in AA with a dominant defensive performance, defeating Rapid City Stevens 43-26 in the title game on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Senior Sydni Schetnan had nine blocks which was fitting since the Warriors began building around the Louisville commit last year for a championship run that was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

