Winter snow storm leaves behind mess in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many of us woke up to a mess of snow this morning, creating difficult road conditions. In Sioux Falls, more than 100 crew members have been working to get it all cleared.

While some are wishing the snow didn’t come, “If there is one bright spot in this storm it is to get in overnight. Our crews have been in since midnight and I think they had an inch per hour overnight. So it was nice to have most of the emergency routes pretty clear once rush hour started around 6, 6:30 this morning,” said Dustin Hansen, Sioux Falls Streets Operation Manager.

Some are also finding humor in the storm.

“I need to apologize, I need to apologize because this is my fault,” said Ryan Oaks.

Early in the morning Oaks, General Manager of Mini Critters in Sioux Falls got on Facebook to say sorry for jinxing the weather. The day prior he put away all the dog winter clothing.

“I take full responsibility for putting summer clothes out and putting the winter jackets away. So on that note, my humblest apologies,” said Oaks.

Oaks says you’ve gotta have fun on days like this. While he doesn’t care too much for the snow, it does tend to bring more people to his store.

“Snow days, you know, kids are off of school so mom and dad are always looking for something fun to do with kids and you know dogs and cats don’t stop eating. So it doesn’t really matter, it’s an extra day for that to happen,” said Oaks.

Kids are also enjoying their day off playing in the snow like Jade and her cousins.

“It started when my dog went outside and then my mom said the snow looked really good for building a snowman, so we came over here to play,” said Jade

Hansen says to enjoy the snow while you can.

“So I would say, you know, the snow probably mostly will be melted by this weekend so we should be back to filling potholes by next week,” said Hansen.

He says traveling may still be difficult, especially on less-traveled roadways. So make sure to give yourself extra time and extra distance in between cars.

Hansen also asks that you move your cars off of residential streets. That way they aren’t in the way when plows remove the snow. If you don’t remove your car, the wet heavy snow could really block your car in. You could also get ticketed and your car could be towed.

