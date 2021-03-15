Wolves Eager To Begin National Title Quest

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As teams in Division One hope to hear their name called for the NCAA Tournament it’s Northern State’s time to prove themselves as a national championship contender in Division Two.

Their first step on the journey is a familiar one.

After getting a bye into the Central Region Semifinals the Wolves face Minnesota State-Moorhead for the fourth time in the last three weeks.

Northern went 2-1 in those games including their 78-57 NSIC Tournament Championship win two weeks ago.

This time around they’ll be in the friendly confines of the Barnett Center with a limited number of fans cheering them on.

Hosting the Central Regional is a big deal for the Wolves, and one look at the banners on the Barnett Center wall serves as a reminder of what they’re really chasing.

