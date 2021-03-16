Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Monday, March 15th

Coyotes and Jacks go Dancing, Athlete of the Week and Northern men ready for region championship game
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Both the USD and SDSU women’s basketball teams found out who they will be playing at the NCAA tournament in San Antonio starting Sunday. Caelyn Valandra-Prue finished off her high school career with a state title for White River and the Northern men are ready for Tuesday’s big game to make the Elite 8.

