Avera St. Luke’s adjusts visitor policy as vaccine rollout continues

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera St. Luke’s hospital in Aberdeen is updating it’s visitor policy to reflect the decreasing number of active COVID-19 cases in the area, as well as the progress of the continued vaccine rollout.

Most patients will now be able to have two visitors per day with exceptions. COVID positive and kidney dialysis patients will not be allowed visitors, as restrictions are in other hospital departments.

But St. Luke’s Director of Quality Keri Satrang said the new policies reflect the progress made from following health guidelines, and the continued efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“This is a way to thank the public for everything they’ve done with masking, social distancing, getting vaccinated when it’s offered to them. But we also want to reinforce that this isn’t over. So in order to continue with these guidelines, and being able to allow two visitors, we really want to encourage them to keep up with all of these practices.” said Satrang.

These policies only apply to Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, and other Avera clinics and hospitals may have different policies.

