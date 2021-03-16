Cloudy with Drizzle, Flurries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Today we’re tracking another chance for a few flurries and maybe some drizzle to move through the region. I’m not really expecting any more accumulating snow, however. Otherwise, we should stay very cloudy this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s around the region. By Wednesday, cloud cover will continue with another chance for some snowfall mainly in northeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. Highs will begin to warm up into the low to mid 40s.

The sun will start to come back out Thursday and Friday. This will help the melting process a lot! Highs look to get to the upper 40s and low 50s. This weekend will be mild with highs returning for all of us to the 50s and, in the locations with less snowfall, we’ll get into the 60s. We’re tracking a chance for some rainfall on Sunday and Monday of next week.

Highs will remain in the 50s throughout much of next week so the snowfall should all be gone by the middle of next week.

