Huron man writes book to help guide others through tough times

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Everyone has their own story and obstacles in life. But how you collect yourself and keep moving is up to the individual, and certainly with help.

That’s the message Ron Weidner of Huron is hoping to push in his book detailing his life and struggles along the way. Life hasn’t been easy for Weidner, with a number of physical ailments and economic hurdles along the way. But the 77-year-old is hoping this book will give others a better look into his journey.

“It was opening up yourself, and revealing things about yourself.” said Weidner.

And although nervous at first what others might think about it, he’d glad he’s had the chance to share his story.

“If fact someone will say, ‘Well I read your story.’ And I almost feel like, well they really know me now. And that’s a little scary.”

Weidner has gone through a total of 37 surgeries in his life, most recently battling a number of heart related issues. But those that see him for his health know Ron as someone not willing to back down from a challenge, and smiling along the say.

“He has always had such an amazing, positive attitude.” said Dr. Kelly Steffen with Sanford Health. “It seems like every time I saw him, I had some kind of difficult news to give him about issues within his heart. And he always came in with a positive attitude.”

Weidner’s book, titled A Room Full of Tears I Never Cried: My Story 4 God’s Glory is an option he said for others to look for when going through tough times, and help give them advice on how to overcome them.

“Things that come up that you’re forced to slow down. And to think about, you know, ‘Why’d this happen? Where are we going?’' said Weidner.

And like others have helped him along his way, he hopes others will reflect on his story, and recognize the helpers in their lives.

“Much of what I hope out of this story, is that I can be that candle lighter and hope others are inspired to be a candle lighter as well.”

