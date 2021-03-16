Light Rain and Snow Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re continuing to deal with this same stubborn storm system that brought all the heavy snow from parts of Colorado and Wyoming through the Dakota News Now viewing area through Sunday night and Monday. Light rain and snow will linger on and off again throughout the day today and tonight.

Some patchy fog will be possible throughout the evening and overnight hours. More cloud cover will be on the way for Wednesday with yet another chance for a light rain/snow mix moving through. That will keep our highs in the mid to upper 30′s for many of us, but some lower 40′s for areas north where there isn’t as much snowfall on the ground.

By Thursday and Friday, sunshine will gradually return which will allow the snow to begin to melt fairly rapidly. Highs will be back in the 50′s by Friday nearly everywhere. We will likely be stuck in the upper 40′s in spots with more snow on the ground. We’ll begin the weekend with sunshine on Saturday and mild conditions, but then we’re tracking some rain on Sunday with highs falling from the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s on Saturday to the lower to mid 50′s on Sunday.

Rain will linger for next Monday and Tuesday before more sunshine returns by the middle of the week as highs look to remain in the 50′s.

