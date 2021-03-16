Northern Wolves ready to make memories at Region Championship against NW Missouri State

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Northern men will host the Central Region title game Tuesday night in Aberdeen. The Wolves trailed at half-time last night in the semi-finals but stormed back in the 2nd half for a double-digit win over MSU-Moorhead. The Dragons handed Northern it’s only loss of the season and they have played 4 times in recent weeks. So Saul Phillips said it felt like an NBA playoff series.

Now they will play perhaps the best team they will face all season in Northwest Missouri State. The defending national champs are always good and last night they were great. And this almost has the feel of a national championship type game.

So there’s plenty to be excited about for Phillips and his Wolves, especially because they are hosting the regionals for the first time. ”There’s going to be nerves, there’s going to be adrenaline. But there’s also going to be a lot of excitement and I always try to frame it like this. Listen, you’re going to have memories about this game either way, you are. Let’s just make them real positive, really happy. We get a chance to make play. We get a chance to take our five and beat their five. There’s no more fun way to spend a day for me than to try and help these guys try to figure out how to beat those guys. That’s about as deep as I get philosophically,” says Phillips.

So far he’s done a pretty good job of figuring that out as the Wolves have lost only once all season. But they will face their biggest test Tuesday night at the Barnett Center when they face NW Missouri State. The defending national champs destroyed Washburn last night by 44 points after losing to them twice during the season. It should be a great first regional championship game at Wachs Arena...

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.