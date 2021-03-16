Advertisement

Number South Dakotans who have received a vaccine shot nears 200k

We've come a long way since the start of the pandemic. For many, the light at the end of the...
We've come a long way since the start of the pandemic. For many, the light at the end of the tunnel was December, when South Dakota received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 143 new COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday as those who have received a vaccine shot nears 200,000.

The new cases bring the state total to 114,791, 110,735 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases have increased slightly from Monday to 2,144.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 34% of the state’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Of the 198.434 South Dakotans who have received a shot, 109,648 have completed both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer series. 3,362 South Dakotans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot.

Current hospitalizations in the state have remained steady and increased by five from Monday to 69. Overall, 6,809 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state death toll remains at 1,912.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out

Latest News

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions
Slim Chickens Party Pleaser Pack (Sioux Falls, SD)
Sioux Falls restaurants prepare for March Madness watch party meals
South Dakota Senators give insight into the upcoming legislative session
Wrapping up the 2021 South Dakota Legislative Session
Colt the Courageous
Sioux Falls woman to release children's book