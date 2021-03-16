Number South Dakotans who have received a vaccine shot nears 200k

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 143 new COVID-19 cases in the state Tuesday as those who have received a vaccine shot nears 200,000.

The new cases bring the state total to 114,791, 110,735 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases have increased slightly from Monday to 2,144.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 34% of the state’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot. Of the 198.434 South Dakotans who have received a shot, 109,648 have completed both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer series. 3,362 South Dakotans have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one shot.

Current hospitalizations in the state have remained steady and increased by five from Monday to 69. Overall, 6,809 South Dakotans have ever been hospitalized due to the virus.

The state death toll remains at 1,912.

