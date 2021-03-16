Advertisement

PBR returns to Sioux Falls in April without capacity limits

(KSFY)
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Professional Bull Riders will be coming back to Sioux Falls next month.

The news was confirmed through a tweet Monday Night from PBR CEO Sean Gleason.

The event at the Denny Sanford Premier Center will be held at full indoor arena capacity with no limits on attendance numbers.

Governor Kristi Noem retweeted Gleason’s tweet, saying that “South Dakota is quickly becoming a rodeo destination” and she is glad to see the PBR coming back to Sioux Falls with 100% seating capacity.

The event runs April 9-11.

More information can be found here: https://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/169058/SiouxFalls,SD

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out

Latest News

Restrictions ease on Minnesota businesses
Restrictions ease on Minnesota businesses
Restrictions ease on Minnesota businesses
Restrictions ease on Minnesota businesses
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Huron senior believes in staying active
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Huron senior believes in staying active
Self-Harm Awareness Month is being recognized to provide educational opportunities in terms of...
Self-Harm Awareness Month receiving attention this March