PBR returns to Sioux Falls in April without capacity limits
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Professional Bull Riders will be coming back to Sioux Falls next month.
The news was confirmed through a tweet Monday Night from PBR CEO Sean Gleason.
The event at the Denny Sanford Premier Center will be held at full indoor arena capacity with no limits on attendance numbers.
Governor Kristi Noem retweeted Gleason’s tweet, saying that “South Dakota is quickly becoming a rodeo destination” and she is glad to see the PBR coming back to Sioux Falls with 100% seating capacity.
The event runs April 9-11.
More information can be found here: https://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/169058/SiouxFalls,SD
