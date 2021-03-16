PBR returns to Sioux Falls in April without capacity limits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Professional Bull Riders will be coming back to Sioux Falls next month.

The news was confirmed through a tweet Monday Night from PBR CEO Sean Gleason.

The event at the Denny Sanford Premier Center will be held at full indoor arena capacity with no limits on attendance numbers.

Governor Kristi Noem retweeted Gleason’s tweet, saying that “South Dakota is quickly becoming a rodeo destination” and she is glad to see the PBR coming back to Sioux Falls with 100% seating capacity.

The event runs April 9-11.

More information can be found here: https://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/169058/SiouxFalls,SD

.@PBR will lead the way in offering a sporting event at full indoor arena capacity when the world’s top cowboys and rankest bulls storm back into the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls April 9-11: https://t.co/gMHVJMO8fs pic.twitter.com/jQg5BzDjB6 — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) March 11, 2021

GREAT NEWS: @PBR is coming back to Sioux Falls in April, with 100% seating capacity. South Dakota is quickly becoming a national rodeo destination. Hope to see you there! https://t.co/EpDzez5reT — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 15, 2021

