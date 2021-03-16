Restrictions ease on Minnesota businesses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Starting Monday, some Minnesota businesses are now allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

On March 17, 2020, Governor Tim Walz temporarily closed bars, restaurants, and in-person venues. The ban was only supposed to last 10 days. But almost a year later restrictions are still slowly being eased.

These restrictions were tough on businesses.

“I really wanted to keep this place going, and I was a little concerned for a while if we were going to make it,” said Codie Deutsch, the owner of 75 Diner in Luverne.

“I think everybody, every business had that worry. You didn’t know how long you were going to be shut down. You didn’t know what the Governor was going to do next,” said Cindy McGowan, manager at Howling Dog Saloon.

Some locals missed being able to dine out, with some even deciding to cross the border into South Dakota.

“We’d go to restaurants and stuff, I mean there were still restrictions there, but we could at least go,” said Scott Edwards, a resident of Hardwick, Minnesota.

The business owners say they still received lots of local support during this time and are grateful to see things slowly get back to normal..

“I mean our customers are great, they’ve supported us through the whole thing,” said McGowan.

“It is the best step in the right direction and I can’t wait to get to 100%,” said Deutsch.

Governor Walz also announced that on April 1st, public venues will be allowed to open at 50% capacity with a limit of 10,000 people for outdoor venues.

