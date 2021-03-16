Advertisement

Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | Associated Press)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lengthy Rolling Stone article published Tuesday morning examined South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s COVID-19 response, calling her “Covid Queen of South Dakota.”

The article recaps Noem’s COVID-19 response and spoke with those on the frontlines in South Dakota, including an ICU nurse from Rapid City, a Yankton doctor, and State Senator Reynold Nesiba.

The article also examined Noem’s political past, present, and future. It highlights her close ties to the former president and her growing national popularity among Trump conservatives. In the last year, Noem has stumped for Trump and other Republican candidates. Noem has also made other national appearances, like a speech at the RNC in August 2020, and most recently at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

Read the full article on rollingstones.com, and tune-in to Dakota News Now tonight on KSFY, KDLT, and FOX Sioux Falls for more on this story from our Pierre Bureau Reporter Austin Goss.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chhabi Bhandari, 19, Sager Bhattari, 22, and Ram Chandera Rai, 27 (left to right)
Police: Three arrested in catalytic converter theft
I-90 in western South Dakota. Authorities say several semis have slid into the ditch due poor...
No travel advisory issued in western South Dakota
Conditions Monday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls; SFSD cancels classes Monday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
File image of money.
‘Get My Payment’ IRS tool active as first stimulus checks go out

Latest News

We've come a long way since the start of the pandemic. For many, the light at the end of the...
Number South Dakotans who have received a vaccine shot nears 200k
Slim Chickens Party Pleaser Pack (Sioux Falls, SD)
Sioux Falls restaurants prepare for March Madness watch party meals
South Dakota Senators give insight into the upcoming legislative session
Wrapping up the 2021 South Dakota Legislative Session
Colt the Courageous
Sioux Falls woman to release children's book