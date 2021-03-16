Rolling Stone article examines Noem’s COVID-19 response, political ambitions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lengthy Rolling Stone article published Tuesday morning examined South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s COVID-19 response, calling her “Covid Queen of South Dakota.”

The article recaps Noem’s COVID-19 response and spoke with those on the frontlines in South Dakota, including an ICU nurse from Rapid City, a Yankton doctor, and State Senator Reynold Nesiba.

The article also examined Noem’s political past, present, and future. It highlights her close ties to the former president and her growing national popularity among Trump conservatives. In the last year, Noem has stumped for Trump and other Republican candidates. Noem has also made other national appearances, like a speech at the RNC in August 2020, and most recently at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

Read the full article on rollingstones.com

