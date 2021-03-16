Advertisement

SDSU women make 10th NCAA Tournament as 9-seed and will play Syracuse

Jacks headed back to Big Dance for 10th time, this time as an at-large team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State University women’s basketball team is headed back to The Big Dance after earning an at-large selection Monday to the NCAA Tournament. The Jackrabbits, 21-3 overall and the Summit League regular season champions, are seeded ninth in the River Walk Region and will face No. 8 seed Syracuse in the opening round Sunday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m. in San Antonio, Texas.

The contest will be a rematch as the Jackrabbits defeated Syracuse on their home floor, 75-64, to advance to the Sweet 16 in their last tournament appearance, in 2019. Syracuse enters postseason play with a 14-8 overall record.

SDSU will be making its 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in 13 years. This marks the first time the Jackrabbits have received an at-large selection after earning automatic berths by winning the Summit League tournament title in its previous nine postseason appearances.

