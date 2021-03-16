Sioux Falls Canaries announce new owners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries announced its new owners on Tuesday.

Small business leader Brian Slipka, founder and managing partner of True North Equity Partners, along with entrepreneurs Anthony Albanese and Sam Swartz, co-founders of Duke Cannon Supply Co., purchased the Sioux Falls Canaries through True North Sports LLC.

As managing partner of the Canaries, Slipka will serve as the team’s delegate to the American Association of Professional Baseball.

“In purchasing the Canaries, we see an unparalleled opportunity to leverage Twan’s (Anthony) and Sam’s experience in creative brand development for the benefit of South Dakota baseball fans and the American Association of Professional Baseball,” said Slipka. “We are committed to strengthening the league and giving fans a thrilling experience. We are also excited to roll out some long-term planning and partnerships with the City and Business Leaders.”

Sioux Falls native Slipka likened the purchase to a “homecoming.”

“We’re confident that the fans are going to enjoy our approach to improving the baseball experience and that word will spread quickly—the Canaries will be the hottest ticket in Sioux Falls starting with our home opener on May 18,” said Slipka. “And personally, this means a lot to my family as I was born in Sioux Falls and my mom grew up here. In a way, it’s like a homecoming.”

Garrity will be staying on in the short term as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition. Seven-year Canaries veteran General Manager Duell Higbe will remain onboard and serve as a key leader to build this exciting vision over the coming years.

“We would like to thank the City of Sioux Falls, our fans, sponsors and employees for the support and commitment they have shown the Canaries over the past years,” said current owners Mark Ogren and Tom Garrity. “We certainly wish Brian, Sam, and Twan all the best and look forward to seeing what is in store for the Canaries in the future.”

Garrity and Ogren announced in fall 2020 that they were looking for new owners.

Copyright 2021 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.