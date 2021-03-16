Sioux Falls restaurants prepare for March Madness watch party meals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With March Madness canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, college basketball fans are excited to get back to the Big Dance in 2021.

March Madness starts this week, with the first round on Friday, March 19. And, what goes better with college basketball than some tasty food?

Well, two Sioux Falls restaurants are cooking up all the goods. And, whether you plan to take in the games by yourself, or attend a watch party, you’re going to want some grub.

“That’s the exciting part, cause we know a lot of people are really ramping up their carryout needs and are hosting parties, and getting people together, and what better to offer your guests than BBQ?” Famous Dave’s General Manager Travis Reit said.

Famous Dave’s Party Platter is sure to fill your belly on gameday.

“If you have the wrong food, obviously, it can kind of ruin a party, but our food is wholesome, it’s hearty, it holds up well,” Reit said. “You know, these games and stuff, sometimes you have people over for several hours.”

And Slim Chickens is cooking up tenders and sandwiches.

“I think the freshness of the product, the quality of the product that we provide here is one of the things that I stand behind, and I think is awesome. Slim Chickens General Manager Brian Moenkedick said. “It’s perfect for pick-up, quick, and easy for your party event.”

No matter who you’re rooting for in this year’s tournament, we’re all fans of a good meal.

“Everybody wants a little something different, and we can accommodate any of those needs,” Reit said.

