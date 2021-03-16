Advertisement

Sioux Falls woman writes book inspired by her son

Credit: CMD Photography A Sioux Falls woman teams up with a local illustrator to release Colt...
Credit: CMD Photography A Sioux Falls woman teams up with a local illustrator to release Colt the Courageous, which features a character based off her son.(KSFY)
By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Courtney Davidson’s son, Colt, was diagnosed with dyslexia. When she went to look for children’s books highlighting the disorder, she didn’t find many. So she decided to write her own. It’s called Colt the Courageous and will be released Saturday.

The main character in the children’s book is based off Davidson’s son. The book has a message of hope and compassion, telling kids that it’s okay to be different. Davidson teamed up with a local illustrator, Hector Curriel, for the images in the book. The book even is in a different font called ‘Dyslexie.’ It’s designed to make it easier for kids to read if they have dyslexia.

The two will be at a launch party for the book Saturday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Colt the Courageous will be read live at 3:00 PM. Curriel will be drawing caricatures as well. People will be able to purchase the book at the event or pick up their pre-ordered books there. It will be at Matt Jensen Marketing near 6th Street and Phillips Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls. Guests will need to wear masks at the event.

