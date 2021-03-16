Stimulus payments won’t hit some bank accounts until Wednesday

(CNN) - Some Americans are spending their COVID-19 relief stimulus money from the Biden administration, while others will have to wait a bit longer to get theirs.

It takes some banks a few days to process checks.

Wells Fargo customers who’ve complained about not getting their money yet got an answer from the bank.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the federal government is providing stimulus payments to eligible recipients. Eligibility criteria differs from prior rounds of stimulus payments. Learn about eligibility and payment amounts: https://t.co/cigbLdamHq — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 12, 2021

In a tweet, Wells Fargo said customers who expect to get their money directly deposited will start seeing it in their accounts on Wednesday.

Chase Bank also said their customers will see their money Wednesday.

The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person, were part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed last week.

Wondering when you’ll see the latest federal stimulus payment in your Chase account? Most electronic deposits will be in the account—and available to spend—as soon as Wednesday, March 17. In the meantime, visit https://t.co/7TFqr5GYme and stay up to date with our thread. 👇 pic.twitter.com/wf490yp2Gm — Chase (@Chase) March 12, 2021

